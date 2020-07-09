Court Records
Cases filed July 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joshua Paul Meade vs. Monica Marie Meade, divorce
• Terry Lynn South vs. Charles Donald Crawford, divorce
Case filed July 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Traci Lynne Day vs. Gregory Edward Day, divorce
Case filed July 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John T. Allen, estate
Cases filed July 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Margaret L. Herron, estate
• Regarding: Edward Durham, estate
