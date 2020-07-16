COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brittney Michelle Capps, 29, Knoxville
Cases filed July 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Diane Lindsey v. Michael Dale Lindsey, divorce
• Sarah Marie Grant v. Brandon Lawrence Grant, divorce
• Jacob Christian Pritchett v. Emily Morgan Pritchett, divorce
Case filed July 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly R. Kirkland v. Richard A. Kirkland, divorce
Case filed July 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shannon Beth Dome, estate
Cases filed July 15 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jordan Lee Haywood v. Evan Lee Haywood, divorce
• Cary Michael Higdon v. Julie Nicole Higdon, divorce
• Kenneth R. Martin v. Wendy G. Martin, divorce
