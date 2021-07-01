COURT
Case filed June 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leah Michelle Lane v. Justin William Lane, divorce
Cases filed July 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Courtney Marie Wilburn, name change
• Kimberly Kolarik v. David Kolarik, divorce
• Hannah Proffitt Lester v. Joseph Randall Lester, divorce
