COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brittany Nicole Hicks, 34, Sherwood Drive, Maryville; also charged with possessing Schedule I drugs and driving while license revoked
• Gregory Bryan Overholt, 23, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
Case filed July 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sean J. Beeler v. E-Z Stop Food Marts Inc. and Calloway Oil Company, damages
Case filed July 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Erie Insurance Company v. A&M Building and Contracting Inc., Lance E. Blair, Crabtree Custom Iron Works Inc., Scott's Plumbing Company Inc., Jay Schwitters and Law & Hicks Millwork Inc., damages
Case filed July 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Southern Spear Ironworks LLC v. Assa Abloy Entrance Systems U.S. Inc., et al., contract/debt
Cases filed July 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sarah Romine v. David Romine, divorce
• Marvin Tipton v. Crystal Tipton, divorce
• Ryan Tipton v. Joshua Tipton, divorce
• Matthew Pietrafese v. Kristen Pietrafese, divorce
Cases filed July 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rex Dennis Delph v. Jacqueline Diane Delph, divorce
• Nancy Elizabeth Myers v. William Lee Myers II, divorce
