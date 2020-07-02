COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Nichole M. Steiner, 31, Coker Road, Maryville
• Landon James Dawson, 32, McArthur Road, Maryville
• Anthony Paul Clemons, 27, Knoxville
• Millard Kyle Welch, 53, Melissa Lane, Maryville
• Ronnie Dean Murrell Jr., 44, Sweetwater
• Sara Jane Pitkanen, 41, Knoxville
Case filed July 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brandon Scott Heal v. Erica Nicole Heal, divorce
Cases filed July 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Loretta S. Baxter, estate
• Regarding: William A. Bowman III, estate
Cases filed July 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Frank Merritt Bostick, estate
• Regarding: Stella M. Scarbrough, estate
• Regarding: Pamela Jean Lambert, estate
