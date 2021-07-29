COURT
Cases filed July 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• April Ann Stadel v. David Glen Stadel, divorce
• Jesse Hodge v. Jesalyn Holp, paternity
• Everett Alan Gronstrom v. Myranda Nicole Gronstrom, divorce
• Stephanie S. Goforth v. Kevin Clyde Goforth, divorce
• Regarding: April Nicole Nolen, name change
Case filed July 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Mandy Bliss Litton v. Justin Litton, divorce
Case filed July 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Richard Martindale, estate
Cases filed July 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dorothy Jean Lawson, estate
• Regarding: Wilma Mynatt McCall, estate
• Regarding: Darrell D. Christopher Jr., estate
