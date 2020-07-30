Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Allison Michelle Thomerson, 24, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville
Cases filed July 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Gregory A. Johnson v. Marsha G. Johnson, divorce
• Tara Lyn Brand v. Frank John Brand, divorce
• Crystal Dawn Drain v. Kyle Ryan Drain, divorce
Cases filed July 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cheyanne Cherie Marston v. Mark Leslie Marston, divorce
• Kimberly Erin Kennedy v. Eric Shawn Kennedy, divorce
• Marie Annette Sullivan Lekes v. Jon Joseph Lekes, divorce
Case filed July 29 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Angela Kay Elrod v. Jeffrey Wade Elrod, divorce
Case filed July 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dennis Gary Harbin, estate
