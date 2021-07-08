COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Sydney Lynn Pinckley, 29, Patrick Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed July 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robyn L. Blackburn v. James A. Blackburn, divorce
• Valerie Anne Manning v. David Wayne Manning, divorce
• Brandon Dwight Vickers v. Stephanie Marie Vickers, divorce
• Stephanie Rene Pedigo v. John Robert Pedigo, divorce
Case filed July 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Geneen Lee Kennedy v. Michael Stephen Kennedy, legal separation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.