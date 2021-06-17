COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kristen Amanda Tincher, 25, Infinity Drive, Maryville
Case filed June 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Edna L. Nix v. Ramseywak Somai, divorce
Cases filed June 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jessica Bivens v. Ricky Bivens, divorce
• Kelsey Scott v. Quinton Scott, divorce
• Kelly Smith v. Tony Smith, divorce
Cases filed June 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carole Sue Davis v. Charles Douglas Coffman, divorce
• Sara Luanne Hefner v. Billy Ray Grubb II, divorce
• Bryan Scott Waters v. Kimberly Ray Waters, divorce
Case filed June 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles F. Crisp, estate
