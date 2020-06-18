COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• John Curtis Walker, 32, Haley Way, Maryville
Case filed June 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brianna Joelene Rice v. Joshua Ray Rice, divorce
Cases filed June 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Anthony Russell v. Lillian Denise Russell, divorce
• Gina Marie Helton v. Robert Timothy Helton, divorce
• Frederick Michael Redmond v. Elizabeth Christine Elder Redmond, divorce
• Nhu Do v. Steven James Bowers, divorce
Cases filed June 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ralph Elmer Roach, estate
• Regarding: Betty Haring, estate
• Regarding: Ralph L. Petree, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.