COURT
Case filed June 23 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Kayla Danielle Lammert, name change
Case filed June 24 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Amanda Anne Whaley v. David Walter Whaley, divorce
Cases filed June 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Landon David Bledsoe v. Macie Lauren Bledsoe, divorce
• Kimberly Nicole Wyrick v. Verlin Patrick Wyrick, divorce
Cases filed June 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nikki Nevada Cline v. Matthew Schuyler Bolinger, paternity
• Debra K. Short v. Christopher A. Short, divorce
• Katerina Caudill v. Jason Montgomery, divorce
Case filed June 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Lenoir Duncan, estate
Case filed June 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shera V. Garman, estate
