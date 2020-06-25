COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Sylvia Michelle Hanley, 50, Greenback
• Harley Bryann Burchfield, 26, Level Drive, Maryville
Cases filed June 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Amanda Rasar, estate
• Regarding: Steven David Everett, estate
• Regarding: Ann Lee Caylor, estate
Cases filed June 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary I. Titson, estate
• Regarding: Jonas Lee Hicks, estate
• Regarding: Leah Michelle Kidd, estate
• Regarding: James S. Gibbs, estate
Case filed June 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tammy Gibson v. Richard Harold Trotter, damages
Case filed June 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rock A. Quenzler and Jennifer A. Quenzler v. Great Backyard Builders LLC, contract debt
