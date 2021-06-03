COURT
Cases filed June 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Serafin Uribe Tapia v. Astrid Valtierra Iturbe, divorce
• Eva Faye Schilling v. Perry Dewayne Schilling, divorce
Cases filed June 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Frank Wallace Asmore, estate
• Regarding: Leonard H. McGill Jr., estate
Cases filed June 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Kenneth Keeble Jr., estate
• Regarding: Wanda C. Gould, estate
• Regarding: Suzan G. Cooper, estate
• Regarding: Delorse Jean Coada, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.