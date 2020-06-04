Court Records

Case filed June 4 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Charles E. Durant v. RoseMary Durant Giles, lawsuit

Cases filed June 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Roger Lewis Wennersten v. Christy Rachel Sutton, divorce

• Regarding: James Harold Gentry, conservatorship

• Karen Renee Stoppelbein v. Lloyd Anthony Stoppelbein, divorce

Case filed June 4 in Blount County Probate Court: 

• Regarding: Audrey J. Jones, estate

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.