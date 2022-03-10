COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Michael Earl Norton, 28, Knoxville
• Billy Shane Poplin, 42, McArthur Road, Maryville
• Dakota Malachi Riddle, 20, Pine Street, Seymour
Cases filed March 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Christie Elizabeth Walker Morris v. Jeffrey Jon Morris, divorce
• Bruce Neil Palmer v. Kristina Leann Haun, divorce
• Regarding Victoria Nicole Hurst, category 3 lawsuit
• Alana Michelle Caughron v. James Delano Caughron II, divorce
Cases filed March 9 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Kathleen Clark Oakes, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Joan Lohr, affidavit for a small estate
Cases filed March 10 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Jane Leslie Jordan, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Mary Anne James, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Larry T. Demarcus, petition for testate executor
• Regarding James Douglass Boruff, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Shipley Rose Everett, affidavit for large estate
• Regarding Michael Wayne Burns Sr., petition for testate executor
