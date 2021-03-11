COURT
Cases filed March 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nancy Gail Lawrence v. Terry Lynn Lawrence, divorce
• Colleen Ann Russell v. Bradley Dewayne Russell, divorce
• Marianne Rivera v. Charles Rivera, divorce
• Kevin Dewayne Lawson v. Kristi Lynn Lawson, divorce
Cases filed March 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Lee Herron v. Dawn Marie Herron, divorce
• Cathy Alene Kruse v. Raymond J. Kruse, divorce
Cases filed March 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lois B. Murphy, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Jean Gregory, estate
Case filed March 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Richard Meincke, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.