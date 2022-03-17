COURT    

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Tonya Gail King, 61, South Magnolia Street, Maryville

Case filed March 16 in Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court

• Teresa Jones Tillery and Samuel Howard Tillery v. Ag Central Farmers Cooperative, damages/torts

Cases filed March 17 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court

• City of Alcoa v. Cannon & Cannon, Inc. and King General Contractors, Inc., damages/torts

• Huntingdon National Bank v. Patricia E. Stubbs, now known as Patricia E. Hardesty, foreign judgment

Case filed March 16 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court 

• Regarding Janice M. Blair, affidavit for a large estate

