COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Tonya Gail King, 61, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
Case filed March 16 in Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Teresa Jones Tillery and Samuel Howard Tillery v. Ag Central Farmers Cooperative, damages/torts
Cases filed March 17 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• City of Alcoa v. Cannon & Cannon, Inc. and King General Contractors, Inc., damages/torts
• Huntingdon National Bank v. Patricia E. Stubbs, now known as Patricia E. Hardesty, foreign judgment
Case filed March 16 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Janice M. Blair, affidavit for a large estate
