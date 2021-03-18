COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Starla Gale Ridings, 57, Harriman
Case filed March 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Janice McMillan Pickel v. Larry Wayne Pickel, divorce
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Cameron Norrin Smith, estate
Case filed March 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jeremy Joe Morris, estate
