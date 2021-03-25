COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dewey Tyson Bradburn, 59, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville; also charged with drug paraphernalia
• William Eric Huffaker, 44, Town View Drive, Seymour
Cases filed March 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ashley Nicole Bennett v. Marcus Gene Bennett Jr., divorce
• Anne Marie Stubee v. David Hervey Stubee Jr., divorce
Cases filed March 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John C. Hay, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth Margaret Jewell, estate
