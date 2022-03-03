COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Emily A. Armstrong, 23, Telford Street, Alcoa
• Reginald Jerome Roddy, 56, Sunny Way, Louisville
Cases filed March 3 in the Chancery Court for Blount County
• Ashlynn Rose Russell v. Bradley Michael Evans, petition for paternity
• Nayeli Zarate Rojas v. Antonio Terrelle Harper, divorce
• Regarding Amanda Marie Nuchols, name change
Case filed March 3 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Gene Moon v. Judy Moon, divorce
• Michelle Gabbriel Caylor v. Travis Delmar Caylor, divorce
Cases filed March 2 in Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• James Albert Minnear III v. Amy Jean Tipton Minnear, divorce
• Christopher Ray Satterfield v. Amanda Joan Bivens, divorce
Case filed March 2 in Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Jason Todd Dewitt, petition for intestate administration
Cases filed March 3 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Ben L. Greene, affidavit for a large estate
