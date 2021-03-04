COURT
Case filed March 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Erika Carjaval and Aris Pineda Torres v. Loretta Chastain, damages
Cases filed March 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jered Dewayne Smith v. Amber Jenkins Smith, divorce
• Amanda Shea Bailey v. Robert Lee Bailey III, divorce
Case filed March 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Agnes Hill v. Michael Lynn Hill, divorce
Cases filed March 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Grant Brace, estate
• Regarding: Mary Edna Kelly, estate
• Regarding: Paul Arthur Sargent, estate
• Regarding: Margaret Eileen Coulter Lowe, estate
Case filed March 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert F. Muir, estate
