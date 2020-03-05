COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Lori A. Summers, 45, Pikeville, and also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence.
• Joshua Edward Russell, 30, Glenn Road, Louisville, and also charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search.
• Joshua Steven Villars, 45, Bob Young Lane, Friendsville
Case filed March 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding Patricia Diane McGinnis, name change
Case filed March 5 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding Richard Paul Davison Jr., estate
Cases filed March 5 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Mary Charles Griffitts, estate
• Charles M McKeel, estate
Case filed March 4 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Glenda D. West and Timothy West V. Eric Miller, damages/torts
