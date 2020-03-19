COURT
Cases filed March 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Maxine Redwine, estate
• Regarding Hope T. Mays, estate
Case filed March 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robert Brangle v. Jerrilyn Mason, damages/torts
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 12:58 am
