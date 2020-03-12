COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Scott Andrew Sudman, 53, Walland 

Case filed March 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Devon Charles Rutherford v. Erica Hollie Isbill, divorce 

Case filed March 11 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Don Allen Forster, estate 

Cases filed March 12 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Brianna Allard, estate 

• Paula Christine Rainer, estate 

Case filed March. 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Tiffany M. Anderson v. Kevin R. Patrick, property dispute 

Case filed March 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Alexandra Brittany Johnson v. Steven Wayne Johnson, divorce 

Case filed March 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Matthew C. Mervin v. Kimberly Renee Quick, divorce 

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.