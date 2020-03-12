COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Scott Andrew Sudman, 53, Walland
Case filed March 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Devon Charles Rutherford v. Erica Hollie Isbill, divorce
Case filed March 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Don Allen Forster, estate
Cases filed March 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Brianna Allard, estate
• Paula Christine Rainer, estate
Case filed March. 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Tiffany M. Anderson v. Kevin R. Patrick, property dispute
Case filed March 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Alexandra Brittany Johnson v. Steven Wayne Johnson, divorce
Case filed March 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Matthew C. Mervin v. Kimberly Renee Quick, divorce
