Case filed May 11 in Blount County Chancery Court

• Meredith Ann Woods v. Ashley Nicole Woods, divorce

Case filed May 11 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding William Michael Patterson, affidavit for a large estate

Cases filed May 12 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Karyl F. Kant, conservatorship

• Regarding Von Darnell Chance Jr., affidavit for a large estate

