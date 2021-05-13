COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Thomas Weston Epley, 29, Lenoir City

• Timothy Dewayne Walker, 42, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked

• Aaron Quinton Garland, 31, Murphy Road, Maryville

Cases filed May 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• State of Tennessee, on Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. Arthur T. Tyson Sr., Wilson & Associates PLLC and J.P. Morgan Chase National Corporate Services Inc., real estate

• State of Tennessee, on Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. CMH Homes Inc., real estate

Cases filed May 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Juanita Hartley, miscellaneous general civil/distress warrant

• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Timothy A. Weeks, debt

• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Teresa Lea Cutshaw Davis and Thomas Davis, contract/debt

• University Health System d/b/a University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Randy Miller and Christina Miller, debt

• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Mickey Stallans and Kelley Rena Stallans, debt

• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Kenneth Bradley O'Neal, debt

Case filed May 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Federated Mutual Insurance Company a/s/o Corum Pump Service and Well Drilling LLC v. Waters Equipment Company Inc., contract/debt

Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Swift Financial LLC v. CDBE LLC, et al., lawsuit

• Regarding: Jonet Alecia Howard, conservatorship

Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: J.P. Morgan, estate

• Regarding: Loretta Jourdan, estate

• Regarding: Opal George Kiser, estate

• Regarding: Elizabeth Ann Sears, estate

• Regarding: Herbert D. Jackson, estate

• Regarding: Theordore E. Nestler, estate

• Regarding: Soffe Rose Dodson, conservatorship

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.