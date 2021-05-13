COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Thomas Weston Epley, 29, Lenoir City
• Timothy Dewayne Walker, 42, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Aaron Quinton Garland, 31, Murphy Road, Maryville
Cases filed May 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee, on Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. Arthur T. Tyson Sr., Wilson & Associates PLLC and J.P. Morgan Chase National Corporate Services Inc., real estate
• State of Tennessee, on Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. CMH Homes Inc., real estate
Cases filed May 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Juanita Hartley, miscellaneous general civil/distress warrant
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Timothy A. Weeks, debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Teresa Lea Cutshaw Davis and Thomas Davis, contract/debt
• University Health System d/b/a University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Randy Miller and Christina Miller, debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Mickey Stallans and Kelley Rena Stallans, debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Kenneth Bradley O'Neal, debt
Case filed May 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Federated Mutual Insurance Company a/s/o Corum Pump Service and Well Drilling LLC v. Waters Equipment Company Inc., contract/debt
Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Swift Financial LLC v. CDBE LLC, et al., lawsuit
• Regarding: Jonet Alecia Howard, conservatorship
Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: J.P. Morgan, estate
• Regarding: Loretta Jourdan, estate
• Regarding: Opal George Kiser, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth Ann Sears, estate
• Regarding: Herbert D. Jackson, estate
• Regarding: Theordore E. Nestler, estate
• Regarding: Soffe Rose Dodson, conservatorship
