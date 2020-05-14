Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Mynor Leonel Jeronimo-Velasquez, 30, Pinewood Drive, Maryville
• Memory Holley Mcgee, 40, Cerritos Way, Louisville
• Douglas William Shaw, 57, Rambling Road, Maryville
Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Steven Ray Tallent v. Jesica Renee Wallen, divorce
• Elizabeth Marie Payton v. Robert Ray Payton, transfer from foreign county
