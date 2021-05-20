COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Dennis M. Crossno, 43, Mimosa Heights Drive, Louisville

Case filed May 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• State of Tennessee, On Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. James M. Burkhart and Mary N. Burkhart, M. Coppley Vickers (trustee), Ryan L. Russell (trustee) and Citizens National Bank, real estate

Case filed May 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. James Gregory Scott and Amy Scott, contract/debt

Case filed May 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Proton Systems LLC v. ProNova Solutions LLC, contract/debt

Cases filed May 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kendra Denise Titlow v. Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, divorce

• Cynthia Kay Kitts v. Brandon Christopher Kitts, divorce

Case filed May 19 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Raymond A. Bellgrau, estate

Case filed May 20 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Susan R. Shipman, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.