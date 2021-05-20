COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dennis M. Crossno, 43, Mimosa Heights Drive, Louisville
Case filed May 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee, On Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. James M. Burkhart and Mary N. Burkhart, M. Coppley Vickers (trustee), Ryan L. Russell (trustee) and Citizens National Bank, real estate
Case filed May 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. James Gregory Scott and Amy Scott, contract/debt
Case filed May 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Proton Systems LLC v. ProNova Solutions LLC, contract/debt
Cases filed May 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kendra Denise Titlow v. Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, divorce
• Cynthia Kay Kitts v. Brandon Christopher Kitts, divorce
Case filed May 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Raymond A. Bellgrau, estate
Case filed May 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Susan R. Shipman, estate
