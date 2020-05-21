COURT
Case filed May 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lindy Sue Hall v. Brandon William Hall, divorce
Cases filed May 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Phyllis Darlene Cochran, estate
• Regarding: Major Glenn Keith, estate
Case filed May 21 in Blount Count Chancery Court:
• Amelia Dawn Dezearn v. Brandon Derrik Dezearn, divorce
