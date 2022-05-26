COURT

Case filed May 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Teresa Irene Hearon v. Timothy William Spurlock and Leonard Inman, damages/torts

Case filed May 25 in Blount County Chancery Court

• Regarding Melissa Diana Taylor, name change

Cases filed May 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court 

• Melissa Lynn Millsaps v. Michael Paul Millsaps, divorce

• Shane Richard Turner v. Angela Julie Turner, divorce

Case filed May 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Campbell Gillespie Spence, name change

Case filed May 26 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Mark Alan Salander v. Brenda June Salander, divorce

Cases filed May 25 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Shane Michael Anglin, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Martha P. Cobb, also known as Martha Pearl Cobb, affidavit for a large estate

Case filed May 26 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding James M. Edds, affidavit for a large estate

