Case filed May 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Thomas D. Cupp v. Vivian Cupp, real estate matters

Case filed May 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Penny Jones Higgins and Michael D. Higgins v. Wendi Jean Walker, damages

Cases filed May 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Marvin Burns v. Judy Burns, property dispute

• Melinda Hattaway, et al., and David Hattaway, et al., v. Robert Ingram, et al., lawsuit

Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jason Daniel Elder v. Beth Lorraine Johnson, petition for paternity

• Jonathan Lynn Teaster v. Ashley Renee Teaster, divorce

• Rebba Reseda Watson v. Marvin Tarrell Watson, divorce 

• Michael H. McKnight v. Thomas F. McKnight, et al., lawsuit

• Phillip Michael Mullis Jr. v. Amanda Brooke Harvey, et al., petition for paternity

Case filed May 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Gary L. Linginfelter, estate

Cases filed May 27 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mark Edward Ledbetter, estate

• Regarding: Mary Lou Quinones, estate

• Regarding: Madonna Louise Pasqua, estate

