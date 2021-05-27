COURT
Case filed May 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Thomas D. Cupp v. Vivian Cupp, real estate matters
Case filed May 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Penny Jones Higgins and Michael D. Higgins v. Wendi Jean Walker, damages
Cases filed May 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Marvin Burns v. Judy Burns, property dispute
• Melinda Hattaway, et al., and David Hattaway, et al., v. Robert Ingram, et al., lawsuit
Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jason Daniel Elder v. Beth Lorraine Johnson, petition for paternity
• Jonathan Lynn Teaster v. Ashley Renee Teaster, divorce
• Rebba Reseda Watson v. Marvin Tarrell Watson, divorce
• Michael H. McKnight v. Thomas F. McKnight, et al., lawsuit
• Phillip Michael Mullis Jr. v. Amanda Brooke Harvey, et al., petition for paternity
Case filed May 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gary L. Linginfelter, estate
Cases filed May 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mark Edward Ledbetter, estate
• Regarding: Mary Lou Quinones, estate
• Regarding: Madonna Louise Pasqua, estate
