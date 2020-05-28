COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Ericka Lynn Barfield, 46, Jerry Street, Seymour
• John Thomas Martin, 51, Candlewood Court, Maryville
Case filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patrick Jay Sargent v. Jodie Lasalle Sargent, divorce
Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Aron Irene Meyer Frogg c. Ronnie Andrew Frogg, divorce
• Zachary W. Powell v. Tarrisa Marie Powell, divorce
• Alena D. Klug v. Harry C. Klug, divorce
Case filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carmen W. Jones, estate
