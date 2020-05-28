COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Ericka Lynn Barfield, 46, Jerry Street, Seymour

• John Thomas Martin, 51, Candlewood Court, Maryville 

Case filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Patrick Jay Sargent v. Jodie Lasalle Sargent, divorce

Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Aron Irene Meyer Frogg c. Ronnie Andrew Frogg, divorce

• Zachary W. Powell v. Tarrisa Marie Powell, divorce

• Alena D. Klug v. Harry C. Klug, divorce

Case filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Carmen W. Jones, estate

