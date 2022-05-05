COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Logan Xavier Trullender, 19, Knoxville
Case filed May 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Milton Gibson and Marina Gibson v. Jason Warner, Penny Warner and Matthew Todd Hill and Nicholas Hodge, doing business as H & H Builders, general civil
Case filed May 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• William Alwardt v. Dennis M. Crossno, damages/torts
Cases filed May 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Pamela Darlene Reed v. David Wayne Reed, divorce
• Virginia Carol Robarge v. Larry S. Robarge, divorce
• Tiffany Ann Cameron v. Samuel Levaughn Cameron, divorce
