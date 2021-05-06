COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Taylor Rae Cortereal, 26, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license, speeding and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Sherry Denise Isbill, 55, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville
Case filed May 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Justin Dewayne Sellers v. Alyse Rebecca Connolly, divorce
Cases filed May 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melissa Irene Patterson v. Kevin William Patterson, divorce
• Natasha Gail Hicks v. Ronald J. Hicks, divorce
• Billy Luther Sutton v. Meagan Coty Sutton, divorce
• Homer Alexander Wilhelm v. Ashley Rebecca Wilhelm, enforcement of foreign judgment
Case filed May 6 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Anthony Hatcher v. Lauren Elizabeth Hatcher, divorce
Cases filed May 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Willard Henry Maples, estate
• Regarding: Rhonnie Jerome Bible, estate
• Regarding: Eugene Bob Grosko Sr., estate
Cases filed May 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sam Stewart Handley, estate
• Regarding: Londa Kay Cooke, estate
