Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- BMH patient jumps from fifth floor and dies
- Blount County's best football players from 1960-1990
- Police ID man who jumped from top floor of BMH
- Three arrested after allegedly beating couple with brass knuckles, hammer
- RJ’s Courtyard Restaurant closes
- Townsend cafe owner opened her doors days before COVID-19 closed businesses
- BMH employees able to participate in labor pool
- May 4: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Obituaries for Monday, May 4, 2020
- Rogers takes over as chief of Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department
Images
Videos
Commented
- YOUR VOICE: Democrats' glass house is cracking (1)
- Wrong ID leads to two drug arrests in Maryville (1)
- BMH patient jumps from fifth floor and dies (1)
- YOUR VOICE: Democratic governors were caught flat-footed by pandemic (1)
- Deputies: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting after break-in (1)
- Mobility data shows a massive boost for Blount parks after COVID-19 outbreak (1)
- YOUR VOICE: Trump's leadership is second to none (1)
- Biden woos skeptical Sanders backers on health, college debt (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.