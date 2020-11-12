COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• William Merril Beard, 48, East Old Topside Road, Louisville
Cases filed Nov. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Arch Insurance Company a/s/o Maryville Rental Center, Inc. v. Michael Adam Wilson, debt
• Sheila Diane Speck and Eric Speck v. Jeralyn Kayla Hendrickson, damages
Case filed Nov. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Erica Nicole Montes v. Alberto Montes, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Stanley G. Brown, estate
• Regarding: Betty Duncan, estate
• Regarding: Marjorie Gamble Nunley, estate
