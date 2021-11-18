COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of the intoxicant:
• Elijah James Freels, 22, Oliver Springs
• Richard Wayne Russell, 47, Springdale Street, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
Cases filed Nov. 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Vera Carroll v. Michael Veler, general civil
• Charles March v. Mackinzie Sullivan, vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Nov. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Jason Cox v. Stacy Nicole Cox, divorce
• David C. Johns v. Lisa L. Johns, divorce
• Roni D. Rodriguez v. Felipe Rodriguez, divorce
• Edward Sobczak v. Phoenix Sobczak, divorce
•Matthew Steven Porter v. Jessica Evans Porter, divorce
Case filed Nov. 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Mary Jo VanEtten Maston v. Benton Alexander Maston, divorce
Case filed Nov. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edith A. Jenkins, estate
Case filed Nov. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Adrianna Lemons, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.