COURT
Case filed Nov. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Susan Orr v. Brandon Orr, divorce
Case filed Nov. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amber Marie Cser v. Daniel Thomas Cser, divorce
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Case filed Nov. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Susan Orr v. Brandon Orr, divorce
Case filed Nov. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amber Marie Cser v. Daniel Thomas Cser, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.