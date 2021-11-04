Court Records
Case filed Nov. 4 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Robert Gardner v. Jack Mott et al., lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Sabrina Kay Boyd, name change
• Scott Allen Dummitt v. Pamela Kay Dummitt, divorce
• Kevin Wade Arbuckle v. Terri Allyssa Arbuckle, divorce
• Donnita Ann Alao Thomas v. Richard Elijah Hill, divorce
Case filed Nov. 3 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Dennis Sylvester Williams v. Regina Renee Widick, divorce
Case filed Nov. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Terence R. Adams, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.