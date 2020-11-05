COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Joshua Charles Bass, 33, Winchester, Tennessee

Case filed Nov. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union v. Joshua Freeman Wallace, contract/debt

Cases filed Nov. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Meagan Katherine Tucker v. Gabrielle Desiree Pittman, divorce

• Chris Nehlain Smith v. Angela Renee Smith, divorce

Cases filed Nov. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Melissa Dawn Nunnery v. Dwayne Ryan Nunnery, divorce

• James William Spearman v. Dana Presnell, legitimation

Cases filed Nov. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: June W. Daniels, estate

• Regarding: Ralph Patrick Jones, estate

• Regarding: William Edward Millsaps, estate

• Regarding: Gloria Justine Holt, estate

Cases filed Nov. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Kristie Noelle Ballew, estate

• Regarding: Janet K. Woolwine, estate

