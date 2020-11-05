COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joshua Charles Bass, 33, Winchester, Tennessee
Case filed Nov. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union v. Joshua Freeman Wallace, contract/debt
Cases filed Nov. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Meagan Katherine Tucker v. Gabrielle Desiree Pittman, divorce
• Chris Nehlain Smith v. Angela Renee Smith, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melissa Dawn Nunnery v. Dwayne Ryan Nunnery, divorce
• James William Spearman v. Dana Presnell, legitimation
Cases filed Nov. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: June W. Daniels, estate
• Regarding: Ralph Patrick Jones, estate
• Regarding: William Edward Millsaps, estate
• Regarding: Gloria Justine Holt, estate
Cases filed Nov. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kristie Noelle Ballew, estate
• Regarding: Janet K. Woolwine, estate
