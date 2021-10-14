COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Nicholas Dylan Crawford, 24, Sparks Drive, Maryville
• Justice James Stansberry, 19, Peppermint Road, Maryville
• Anna Louis Harris, 52, Morganton Road, Greenback; also charged with introduction of drugs into the penal facility
Case filed Oct. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alexandria Murr v. Christopher Lee Flueras, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Oct. 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Stephanie Nicole Fout v. William Michael Fout, divorce
Case filed Oct. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joy Faye Williams v. Christopher Alen Williams, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Elsie M. Smalling, estate
• Regarding: Gene Tracy Bullock, estate
• Regarding: Clarence Ross Trotter Jr., estate
• Regarding: Victor Joe Lones, estate
• Regarding: Charles R. Kridner, estate
