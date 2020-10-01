COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jason Scott Newton, 42, Maggie Street, Maryville
Cases filed Sept. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leauctricia Hancock v. Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, damages
• Janis P. Trupovnieks and Rhonda Trupovnieks v. Green Acres Rock Garden and United American Land Corp.
