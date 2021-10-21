COURT
Case filed Oct. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kristy Ensley Baker v. Richard Allen Baker, divorce
Case filed Oct. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph Lee Boles v. Erika Nicole Dillon, petition for paternity
Case filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wanda Yearout aka Wanda Jones, estate
