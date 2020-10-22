COURT

Cases filed Oct. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Haley Leann Tipton v. Matthew Chase Tipton, divorce

• Brian R. Neitman v. Tena Gillispie Neitman, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jessica Morgan Brewer v. Derrick Logan Brewer, divorce

• Amanda Brooks Rasher v. Matthew David Rasher, divorce

• Douglas B. Erfourth v. Hope R. Erfourth, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Debra Ann Haynes, estate

• Regarding: Mildred Irene Hughes, estate

Cases filed Oct. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Esther Marie Cable, estate

• Regarding: Stella R. Blackburn aka Stella Russell Long, estate

• Regarding: Bobby Eules Felty, estate

• Regarding: Thurman Frye, estate

• Regarding: Doris J. Williams, estate

