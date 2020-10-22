COURT
Cases filed Oct. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Haley Leann Tipton v. Matthew Chase Tipton, divorce
• Brian R. Neitman v. Tena Gillispie Neitman, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jessica Morgan Brewer v. Derrick Logan Brewer, divorce
• Amanda Brooks Rasher v. Matthew David Rasher, divorce
• Douglas B. Erfourth v. Hope R. Erfourth, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Debra Ann Haynes, estate
• Regarding: Mildred Irene Hughes, estate
Cases filed Oct. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Esther Marie Cable, estate
• Regarding: Stella R. Blackburn aka Stella Russell Long, estate
• Regarding: Bobby Eules Felty, estate
• Regarding: Thurman Frye, estate
• Regarding: Doris J. Williams, estate
