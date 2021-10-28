COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Cynthia Ann McCord, 59, Enterprise Way, Maryville

• Gina River Chapman, 58, Mount Luke Road, Townsend

• Timothy Allen Peak, 31, Morganton Road, Maryville

Case filed Oct. 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Philip Lawrence Cupelli v. Diane Elizabeth Cupelli, divorce

Case filed Oct. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Waseem Quraishi v. Afreen Shaikh, category 3 lawsuit

Cases filed Oct. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Sarah Weinberg Williams, estate

• Regarding: Robert Philip Pennington, estate

• Regarding: Elizabeth (Betty) S. White, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.