COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cynthia Ann McCord, 59, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Gina River Chapman, 58, Mount Luke Road, Townsend
• Timothy Allen Peak, 31, Morganton Road, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Philip Lawrence Cupelli v. Diane Elizabeth Cupelli, divorce
Case filed Oct. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Waseem Quraishi v. Afreen Shaikh, category 3 lawsuit
Cases filed Oct. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sarah Weinberg Williams, estate
• Regarding: Robert Philip Pennington, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth (Betty) S. White, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.