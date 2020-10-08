COURT
Case filed Oct. 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Christopher Davis, wage garnishment
Cases filed Oct. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Quintin Andrew Wilkerson v. Cassandra Rose Wilkerson, divorce
• Amy Rivera v. James Rivera, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Riley Poore v. James Poore, divorce
• Alicia Renee Mathis v. Brandon Craig Mathis, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Velma Mae Scott, estate
• Regarding: Dollie Siler, estate
