COURT
Case filed Sept. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ann E. and Chadwick L. Smith v. Redah A. Mahmood and Alisha Bucknell, damages
Cases filed Sept. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Ashley Pittman v. Michael Pittman, divorce
• Lauren Deann Whitehead v. Justin David Whitehead, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brett Alan Creek v. Donna Sue Creek, divorce
• Jamie Nichole Badwound v. Lloyd Wayne Lewis, enforcement of a foreign judgment
Case filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Lee Jackson v. Janet Marie Jackson, divorce
Case filed Sept. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mark Lewis Wilcox, estate
