Case filed Sept. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ann E. and Chadwick L. Smith v. Redah A. Mahmood and Alisha Bucknell, damages

Cases filed Sept. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Ashley Pittman v. Michael Pittman, divorce

• Lauren Deann Whitehead v. Justin David Whitehead, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brett Alan Creek v. Donna Sue Creek, divorce

• Jamie Nichole Badwound v. Lloyd Wayne Lewis, enforcement of a foreign judgment

Case filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• David Lee Jackson v. Janet Marie Jackson, divorce

Case filed Sept. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mark Lewis Wilcox, estate 

