COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Bryan Douglas Roof, 23, Amy Drive, Maryville

• Angela Elizabeth Strickland, 50, Big Springs Road, Maryville
 
Case file Sept. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
 
• Regarding: Rebecca Kay Vandergriff, name change
 
Cases filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• Lisa Shannelle Parker v. John Andrew Parker, divorce
 
• Shantel M. Leslie v. Richard D. McCormack, divorce
 
• Katie Ruth Cook v. Jonathan Michael Cook, divorce
 
• Douglas Shawn Thacker v. Tonya Michelle Thacker, divorce
 
Cases file Sept. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
 Tiffany Amber Hayes v. Joshua Wayne Hayes, divorce
 
• Christopher Lynn White v. Sierra Dawn Garland, divorce
 
Case filed Sept. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Linda Charlene Justice, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.