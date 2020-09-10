• Angela Elizabeth Strickland, 50, Big Springs Road, Maryville
Case file Sept. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Rebecca Kay Vandergriff, name change
Cases filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lisa Shannelle Parker v. John Andrew Parker, divorce
• Shantel M. Leslie v. Richard D. McCormack, divorce
• Katie Ruth Cook v. Jonathan Michael Cook, divorce
• Douglas Shawn Thacker v. Tonya Michelle Thacker, divorce
Cases file Sept. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tiffany Amber Hayes v. Joshua Wayne Hayes, divorce
• Christopher Lynn White v. Sierra Dawn Garland, divorce
Case filed Sept. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Linda Charlene Justice, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.