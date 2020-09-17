COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jacob Tyler Willis, 27, Knoxville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Cases filed Sept. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wendy M. Swanner v. Donald L. Swanner, divorce
• Ricky Eugene Cummings v. Amy Lynn Cummings, divorce
• Trang Le v. Han Le, divorce
• Summer Joy Zeller v. Nicholas David Zeller, divorce
Case filed Sept. 17 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Marcee Amber McKinney v. Christopher John McKinney, divorce
• Robin Denise Henderson v. Jason Scott Henderson, divorce
• Regarding: Geneva Ann Cody, estate
