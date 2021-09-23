COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Shirley Ann Allen, 70, Maryville
• Chelsya L. White, 29, Madisonville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Cases filed Sept. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rebecca Dotson v. McDonald's Corporation and McDonald's Real Estate Company and Bros. Management Inc., Cochran Family McDonald's, damages
• Christy Huskey v. Blount County Schools, personal injury
• Jedidiah E. Boruff v. John B. Henderson, vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Sept. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ashleigh Day v. Mark Day II, divorce
• William Henry Purvis v. Crystal D. Parks, foreign judgment
Case filed Sept. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alan Dennis Coope v. Marion Loura Coope, divorce
Case filed Sept. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ulyss A. Quiett, estate
